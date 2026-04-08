‘Vishwaguru exposed’: Congress attacks PM Modi over Pak role in US-Iran truce

The Congress on Wednesday launched a sharp political attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming that Pakistan’s role in facilitating the two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran has dealt a “severe setback” to his “highly personalised diplomacy”, asserting that the “self-styled Vishwaguru stands thoroughly exposed”.

Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh said the global community may cautiously welcome the temporary truce in the West Asia conflict involving the US and Israel on one side and Iran on the other, but argued that the diplomatic outcome raises serious questions about India’s foreign policy positioning.

Ramesh criticised Modi’s silence on Israel’s actions in Gaza and the West Bank, alleging that New Delhi’s stance has eroded India’s global standing. He further claimed that Pakistan’s involvement in brokering the ceasefire undermines India’s long-standing policy of isolating Islamabad over terrorism concerns.

“The role played by Pakistan… calls into question both the substance and style of Mr Modi’s diplomacy,” Ramesh said, contrasting it with what he described as former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s success in isolating Pakistan diplomatically after the 2008 Mumbai attacks.