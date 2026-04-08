‘Vishwaguru exposed’: Congress attacks PM Modi over Pak role in US-Iran truce
Jairam Ramesh says truce may be welcomed globally but raises concerns over India’s foreign policy stance
The Congress on Wednesday launched a sharp political attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming that Pakistan’s role in facilitating the two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran has dealt a “severe setback” to his “highly personalised diplomacy”, asserting that the “self-styled Vishwaguru stands thoroughly exposed”.
Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh said the global community may cautiously welcome the temporary truce in the West Asia conflict involving the US and Israel on one side and Iran on the other, but argued that the diplomatic outcome raises serious questions about India’s foreign policy positioning.
Ramesh criticised Modi’s silence on Israel’s actions in Gaza and the West Bank, alleging that New Delhi’s stance has eroded India’s global standing. He further claimed that Pakistan’s involvement in brokering the ceasefire undermines India’s long-standing policy of isolating Islamabad over terrorism concerns.
“The role played by Pakistan… calls into question both the substance and style of Mr Modi’s diplomacy,” Ramesh said, contrasting it with what he described as former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s success in isolating Pakistan diplomatically after the 2008 Mumbai attacks.
He also questioned the government over “Op Sindoor”, alleging that its abrupt halt in May 2025 was never adequately explained, and pointed to repeated claims by Donald Trump taking credit for the decision.
Taking a personal swipe, Ramesh said the external affairs minister’s earlier dismissal of Pakistan as a “dalal” now stood in contrast to its apparent diplomatic role, adding that Modi’s “56-inch chest” had “shrunk and shrivelled”. He further accused the Prime Minister of “cowardice” for remaining silent on both Israel’s military actions and Trump’s controversial rhetoric.
The remarks come after Trump dramatically pulled back from threatened strikes on Iran just hours before a self-imposed deadline, announcing a two-week pause in military action. The ceasefire — linked to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz — followed conversations with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and army chief Asim Munir, according to Trump.
Iran’s Supreme National Security Council confirmed its acceptance of the ceasefire and said negotiations with the United States would begin in Islamabad. However, both sides have yet to specify when the truce will formally take effect, with reports of continued strikes across the region underscoring the fragility of the situation.
While Israel has backed the US-led ceasefire, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu clarified that the arrangement does not extend to hostilities involving Hezbollah in Lebanon.
The Congress’ sharp critique highlights the domestic political fallout of a rapidly evolving geopolitical situation, with the opposition framing Pakistan’s unexpected diplomatic role as a setback to India’s global narrative — while the government has yet to formally respond to the allegations.
With PTI inputs