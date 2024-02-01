V.K. Choubey relinquishes charge as principal secretary to J'khand CM

A day after Hemant Soren resigned as Jharkhand chief minister, senior IAS officer Vinay Kumar Choubey on Thursday said he has relinquished the charge of principal secretary to the CM, and all other charges.

Meanwhile, a Raj Bhavan official has reportedly said governor C.P. Radhakrishnan has allotted time to the JMM-led alliance at 5.30 pm.

“I was in charge as principal secretary to the chief minister. When the CM resigned, I had to relinquish the principal secretary post. I also relinquished all other additional charges,” Choubey told PTI.

Soren was arrested on Wednesday by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam after a seven-hour grilling by sleuths from the central agency.