V.K. Krishna Menon’s Suez diplomacy recalled as Hormuz crisis unfolds
Jairam Ramesh highlights Indian envoy’s pivotal role in 1956 crisis amid fresh global tensions
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday invoked the legacy of V.K. Krishna Menon, recalling his central role during the Suez Crisis, as the world confronts renewed instability around the Strait of Hormuz.
In a social media post, Ramesh emphasised Menon’s diplomatic efforts at the United Nations during the 1956 crisis, describing him as a key figure who worked to defuse rising tensions after Egypt’s nationalisation of the Suez Canal. He noted that Menon’s intervention was widely regarded as effective, though the relief it brought proved temporary.
The Suez crisis erupted after Egyptian President Gamal Abdel Nasser nationalised the canal, prompting military action by Britain, France and Israel. The invasion was soon called off following pressure from the United States under President Dwight D. Eisenhower, marking a significant diplomatic turning point.
Ramesh also highlighted the subsequent deployment of a United Nations Emergency Force along the Sinai Peninsula and Gaza Strip to maintain peace along the Egypt–Israel border. India was among the countries contributing troops, with senior Indian officers later commanding the force during its tenure.
He further recalled that then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had visited Indian peacekeepers stationed in Gaza in 1960, underscoring India’s active engagement in international peace efforts during that period.
Drawing a parallel with the present, Ramesh said the ongoing disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz — a crucial artery for global oil supplies — have triggered concerns similar to those seen during the Suez crisis, with geopolitical tensions once again threatening energy security and global stability.
With PTI inputs
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