V.K. Krishna Menon’s Suez diplomacy recalled as Hormuz crisis unfolds

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday invoked the legacy of V.K. Krishna Menon, recalling his central role during the Suez Crisis, as the world confronts renewed instability around the Strait of Hormuz.

In a social media post, Ramesh emphasised Menon’s diplomatic efforts at the United Nations during the 1956 crisis, describing him as a key figure who worked to defuse rising tensions after Egypt’s nationalisation of the Suez Canal. He noted that Menon’s intervention was widely regarded as effective, though the relief it brought proved temporary.

The Suez crisis erupted after Egyptian President Gamal Abdel Nasser nationalised the canal, prompting military action by Britain, France and Israel. The invasion was soon called off following pressure from the United States under President Dwight D. Eisenhower, marking a significant diplomatic turning point.