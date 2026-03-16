Iran war: Confusion over ‘safe passage’ claims continue to cloud India’s Hormuz diplomacy

Confusion over claims of “safe passage” for Indian vessels through the Strait of Hormuz has highlighted the flip-flop nature of New Delhi’s diplomatic approach to the ongoing crisis in West Asia, with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar stating that India has no blanket arrangement with Iran for the movement of Indian-flagged ships.

Jaishankar said negotiations with Tehran had enabled some Indian tankers to transit the crucial shipping corridor but stressed that each movement was handled individually.

“India does not have a blanket arrangement. Every ship movement is an individual happening,” Jaishankar said in an interview with the Financial Times during a visit to Brussels.

The minister said ongoing discussions with Iranian authorities had already yielded results.

“I am at the moment engaged in talking to them and my talking has yielded some results,” he said, adding that talks would continue as many more vessels remained in the region.

The comments came amid uncertainty triggered earlier this week by reports that Iran had offered assurances allowing Indian ships to pass safely through the Strait of Hormuz — claims later publicly denied by Tehran.

The episode has underscored the delicate diplomatic balancing act New Delhi faces as the conflict threatens a maritime route that handles roughly 20 per cent of global oil and LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) shipments.

Conflicting signals over shipping security

The confusion began when sections of the Indian media reported that Tehran had conveyed assurances that Indian-flagged vessels would not be obstructed in the strait despite the escalating conflict in West Asia.

The reports, attributed to unnamed sources, suggested India had secured diplomatic guarantees to ensure uninterrupted passage for its ships through the narrow waterway linking the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.