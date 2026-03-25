Bengal voter list glitch: Nearly all names ‘under consideration’ on EC site

As per earlier data, the final voter list published on February 28 recorded 70.45 million voters in the state, with over 6 million marked “under consideration”. These cases are currently under review by more than 700 judicial officers, in line with directions from the Supreme Court of India and appointments made by the Calcutta High Court.

Officials had earlier indicated that around 2.9 million cases have been processed so far, though clarity remains elusive on how many voters will ultimately be retained or removed. During court proceedings, it was suggested that up to 30 per cent of the contested names could face deletion, but the EC has not confirmed any final figures.

The confusion comes against the backdrop of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, which has already led to the deletion of over 6.36 million names across draft and final lists. From the draft roll of over 70.8 million voters, around 15.2 million were flagged for hearings due to issues such as “no-mapping” with the 2002 SIR or other data discrepancies. Of these, approximately 14.2 million cases have been heard, with over 8.2 million accepted after verification.

With even high-profile names now appearing as “under adjudication”, the glitch has amplified concerns about transparency and data integrity in the electoral process. The EC is under increasing pressure to resolve the technical issues swiftly and provide clear, comprehensive data on the status of voters ahead of upcoming elections.

Meanwhile, as per Supreme Court guidelines, voters whose names are ultimately struck off will have the option to appeal before tribunals constituted by the Calcutta High Court, comprising 19 former judges across 23 districts.

Scale of the revision exercise

As per data released earlier, the final electoral roll published on 28 February had 7,04,59,284 voters, with 60,06,675 names placed under adjudication.

The SIR process, initiated to verify voter details, saw large-scale scrutiny:

Before revision: 7.66 crore voters

Draft list: 7.08 crore voters (over 58 lakh names deleted)

Final list (28 February): further 5.46 lakh deletions

Total deletions: about 63.66 lakh voters

Around 1.52 crore voters were flagged for hearings, including 31.68 lakh “no-mapping” voters who could not establish linkage with the 2002 rolls, and others flagged for data discrepancies.