Voter list revision drive milestone in making of Indian democracy: CEC
Calling it a step toward a cleaner electoral roll, Gyanesh Kumar says it will strengthen faith in India’s democracy
Chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Sunday described the ongoing voter list revision in Bihar as nothing short of a “purification” of India’s democratic soul — a monumental exercise he said would stand as a milestone in the making of the world’s largest democracy.
Speaking at his alma mater, the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT-K), during its Foundation Day celebrations, Kumar reflected with pride and humility on the Election Commission’s latest endeavour.
“The world’s biggest voter list purification exercise was conducted in Bihar alone,” he said. “Once this drive extends to 51 crore voters across 12 states, it will mark a historic achievement for the Election Commission — and for the nation itself.”
Calling it a step toward a cleaner, stronger electoral roll, the CEC said the process would deepen public faith in India’s democratic machinery.
“When this process is completed nationwide,” he added, “citizens will feel proud — not only of the Election Commission, but of India’s democratic strength.”
The commission recently announced that the special intensive revision (SIR) will run from November to February across 12 states and Union Territories — including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and West Bengal — ahead of their 2026 assembly elections.
Kumar, who was honoured with IIT-K’s Distinguished Alumnus Award, received warm applause as he took the stage with his wife, Anuradha. In a rare personal reflection, he credited his visit to a wish close to his heart.
“I came here only because my mother wanted me to,” he smiled. “The four years I spent at IIT-K were the most vibrant and unforgettable of my life.”
With a twinkle of pride, Kumar drew a parallel between his alma mater and India’s democratic institutions.
“Today, both the nation’s notes and votes rest in the hands of IITians,” he quipped, referring to himself and RBI governor Shaktikanta Das.
Tracing his journey from the ghats of Varanasi to the country’s highest election office, Kumar reminisced about learning to swim in the Ganga, studying at Queen’s Inter College, following his father across postings, and finally walking the corridors of IIT Kanpur.
“A boy who learnt swimming in the Ganga,” he said softly, “never imagined he would one day occupy the chair of India’s chief election commissioner”.
Looking ahead to the Bihar assembly elections — to be held in two phases on 6 and 11 November, with counting on 14 November — Kumar expressed confidence that the state’s polls would set new benchmarks in transparency, efficiency, and simplicity, becoming a model for democracies around the world.
With PTI inputs
