Voter list revision drive milestone in making of Indian democracy: CEC

Chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Sunday described the ongoing voter list revision in Bihar as nothing short of a “purification” of India’s democratic soul — a monumental exercise he said would stand as a milestone in the making of the world’s largest democracy.

Speaking at his alma mater, the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT-K), during its Foundation Day celebrations, Kumar reflected with pride and humility on the Election Commission’s latest endeavour.

“The world’s biggest voter list purification exercise was conducted in Bihar alone,” he said. “Once this drive extends to 51 crore voters across 12 states, it will mark a historic achievement for the Election Commission — and for the nation itself.”

Calling it a step toward a cleaner, stronger electoral roll, the CEC said the process would deepen public faith in India’s democratic machinery.

“When this process is completed nationwide,” he added, “citizens will feel proud — not only of the Election Commission, but of India’s democratic strength.”