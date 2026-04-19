Votes for NDA will derail Tamil Nadu’s progress: M.K. Stalin

Tamil Nadu chief minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday warned that the state’s progress could be derailed if voters support the NDA in the upcoming assembly elections, urging people to back the DMK to safeguard development.

Addressing a campaign rally, Stalin claimed that DMK-led initiatives in the state have consistently set benchmarks, often serving as models for other parts of the country. He alleged that several of Tamil Nadu’s welfare and governance schemes are now being replicated by the Union government.