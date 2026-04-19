Votes for NDA will derail Tamil Nadu’s progress: M.K. Stalin
Several of Tamil Nadu’s welfare and governance schemes are now being replicated by Union government, alleges CM
Tamil Nadu chief minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday warned that the state’s progress could be derailed if voters support the NDA in the upcoming assembly elections, urging people to back the DMK to safeguard development.
Addressing a campaign rally, Stalin claimed that DMK-led initiatives in the state have consistently set benchmarks, often serving as models for other parts of the country. He alleged that several of Tamil Nadu’s welfare and governance schemes are now being replicated by the Union government.
Targeting the Opposition, Stalin accused the AIADMK and the BJP of stalling industrial growth in the region. “Votes cast for the NDA will become a stumbling block to Tamil Nadu’s progress. People must recognise this,” he said.
Highlighting the DMK’s governance record, he reiterated that the party’s schemes have delivered tangible benefits and contributed to the state’s development trajectory.
Polling for all 234 assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu is scheduled for 23 April.
With PTI inputs
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