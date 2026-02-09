‘Wait for action’: Congress reacts to reports of no-confidence move against speaker

Venugopal also accused the speaker of making allegations against Congress women MPs, arguing that the conduct of proceedings reflects a deeper erosion of parliamentary norms. “There is no space for the opposition in this House. Whether it is the LoP or other opposition leaders, they are simply not being allowed to speak. This kind of attitude towards the Opposition has never existed before,” he said.

Responding to questions about reports that the opposition may move a no-confidence motion against Speaker Birla, Venugopal declined to spell out the strategy. “You will know after action,” he said, adding that the entire opposition was united on the issue. “I cannot comment on reports. Wait for action.”

Venugopal’s remarks followed a meeting of opposition floor leaders held earlier in the day in Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s chamber in the Parliament House complex, where parties discussed a joint strategy for the coming days.

The political confrontation comes in the backdrop of an unprecedented episode last week, when the Lok Sabha passed the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address without the prime minister delivering his customary reply. The reply, scheduled a day earlier, was deferred amid persistent sloganeering by opposition members.

An emotional speaker Om Birla had told the House on Thursday that he had received “concrete information” suggesting that some Congress members might move towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s seat and carry out “some unexpected act”, prompting him to request the prime minister not to enter the House for the reply. Birla said that if such an incident had occurred, it would have torn the country’s democratic traditions “to shreds”.

The Congress strongly rejected the allegation. Party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra called the Speaker’s claim “an absolute lie” and accused Prime Minister Modi of “hiding behind” the Speaker to avoid responding to the opposition in Parliament.

With PTI inputs