Wake-up call for Centre, no escaping accountability on Nowgam blast: Kharge
Congress president urges Centre to convene an all-party meeting to discuss “growing threat of terrorism” allegedly fuelled by external forces
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday, 15 November, expressed deep grief over the accidental explosion at the Nowgam Police Station in Srinagar, calling it a “wake-up call” for the Centre to reinforce intelligence and anti-terror mechanisms.
The late-night blast on Friday killed nine people and injured 32 others, according to official sources. The explosion occurred inside the police station where a large cache of explosives — seized during the recent busting of a “white-collar terror module” in Faridabad — had been stored.
In a post on X, Kharge said he was “extremely disconcerted” by the loss of lives. “My deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their loved ones. The injured must be given prompt medical care, and adequate compensation must be ensured,” he wrote.
Referencing the car blast near Delhi’s Red Fort earlier this week, Kharge said the developments signal an urgent need for the Union government to step up security preparedness. “This is a wake-up call for the government to strengthen intelligence and anti-terror mechanisms. It cannot run away from accountability,” he said. He also urged the Centre to convene an all-party meeting to discuss the “growing threat of terrorism” allegedly fuelled by external forces.
Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir DGP Nalin Prabhat clarified that the Nowgam incident had no terror link, calling the blast a tragic accident. Addressing a press conference, Prabhat said the explosive material — brought from Faridabad — had been kept in an open, secure area due to its large volume. Sampling of the seized material had been underway for two days for forensic analysis.
“Because of the unstable nature of the explosives, handling was being done with extreme caution. Unfortunately, around 11.20 pm on Friday, an accidental explosion took place. Any further speculation is unnecessary,” the DGP said, confirming that nine people lost their lives.
Investigations into the incident are continuing.
With IANS inputs
