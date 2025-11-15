Wake-up call for Centre, no escaping accountability on Nowgam blast: Kharge

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday, 15 November, expressed deep grief over the accidental explosion at the Nowgam Police Station in Srinagar, calling it a “wake-up call” for the Centre to reinforce intelligence and anti-terror mechanisms.

The late-night blast on Friday killed nine people and injured 32 others, according to official sources. The explosion occurred inside the police station where a large cache of explosives — seized during the recent busting of a “white-collar terror module” in Faridabad — had been stored.

In a post on X, Kharge said he was “extremely disconcerted” by the loss of lives. “My deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their loved ones. The injured must be given prompt medical care, and adequate compensation must be ensured,” he wrote.