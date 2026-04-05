Warm welcome in Kargil as Wangchuk revives Ladakh rights movement
Climate activist gets warm welcome after release; Ladakh groups push for statehood, Sixth Schedule
Sonam Wangchuk on 5 April called for unity across Ladakh and reiterated demands for democratic and constitutional rights for the Union Territory, as he addressed a rally in Kargil during his first visit after release from detention.
Wangchuk, who was released on 14 March after nearly six months of detention under the National Security Act (NSA) in Jodhpur, received a warm welcome from local groups and residents.
He was welcomed by leaders of the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) and the Leh Apex Body (LAB), who have been spearheading protests seeking statehood for Ladakh and inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.
Wangchuk was escorted to the rally venue in a procession, with supporters raising slogans in his favour.
‘Rise above divisions’
Addressing the gathering, Wangchuk stressed the importance of unity beyond religious or regional divides.
“What should unite us is humanity and a shared sense of being Indian… we must come closer to one another, not drift apart,” he said.
He said Ladakh’s demands for democratic rights and control over its resources should be addressed “just like in the rest of the country”.
Highlighting cooperation between Leh and Kargil, he said, “For the first time, people from different parts of Ladakh came together… this spirit must be preserved.”
Describing his detention as difficult but meaningful, Wangchuk said, “It was not easy, but if it serves Ladakh, it is a valuable experience… there is a new dawn ahead.”
He also acknowledged the contributions of others who continued the movement during his absence.
Call for dialogue with Centre
Leaders present at the rally urged the Centre to resume talks through the high-powered committee set up by the Ministry of Home Affairs.
Ladakh MP Haneefa Jan said Wangchuk’s release was “a victory of our honesty and our truth” and stressed that dialogue must reflect the aspirations of the people.
“We have always wanted a solution through dialogue, but this dialogue must be sincere,” he said.
He also appealed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to resume discussions at the earliest.
Warning against delays
KDA and LAB leaders cautioned that continued delays could intensify the agitation.
LAB co-chairman Chering Dorjey alleged that Wangchuk’s release was the result of legal pressure, claiming the Centre had “virtually lost the case” in the Supreme Court.
He also raised concerns about pending cases against protestors and alleged attempts to divide the movement.
KDA co-chairman Asgar Ali Karbalai said the movement remained open to dialogue but warned against any attempt to dilute its demands.
“The movement is ready with an open mind… but it should not be used to impose one’s will,” he said.
Leaders repeatedly emphasised that unity between Leh and Kargil would be crucial in securing a “just and lasting solution”.
The agitation in Ladakh has been ongoing for several years, with demands including full statehood, constitutional safeguards under the Sixth Schedule, and greater control over local resources.
Wangchuk’s visit is being seen as a significant moment in reviving momentum for the movement following his detention and release.
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