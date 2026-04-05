Warm welcome in Kargil as Wangchuk revives Ladakh rights movement

Sonam Wangchuk on 5 April called for unity across Ladakh and reiterated demands for democratic and constitutional rights for the Union Territory, as he addressed a rally in Kargil during his first visit after release from detention.

Wangchuk, who was released on 14 March after nearly six months of detention under the National Security Act (NSA) in Jodhpur, received a warm welcome from local groups and residents.

He was welcomed by leaders of the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) and the Leh Apex Body (LAB), who have been spearheading protests seeking statehood for Ladakh and inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

Wangchuk was escorted to the rally venue in a procession, with supporters raising slogans in his favour.

‘Rise above divisions’

Addressing the gathering, Wangchuk stressed the importance of unity beyond religious or regional divides.

“What should unite us is humanity and a shared sense of being Indian… we must come closer to one another, not drift apart,” he said.

He said Ladakh’s demands for democratic rights and control over its resources should be addressed “just like in the rest of the country”.

Highlighting cooperation between Leh and Kargil, he said, “For the first time, people from different parts of Ladakh came together… this spirit must be preserved.”

Describing his detention as difficult but meaningful, Wangchuk said, “It was not easy, but if it serves Ladakh, it is a valuable experience… there is a new dawn ahead.”

He also acknowledged the contributions of others who continued the movement during his absence.