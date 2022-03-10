Was it Akhilesh's arrogance that proved costly in UP?

As Bharatiya Janata Party is all set to retain power in Uttar Pradesh, a festive noise ruled the BJP office in Lucknow. In contrast, there is a deathly silence in the Samajwadi Party office. A handful of party workers were loitering outside the closed main gate of the party. “BJP has rigged the election. They have changed EVMs at many places. The outcome of this election has shocked us. No, it is not possible,” Anil Yadav, an SP leader said.

SP state president Naresh Uttam seconded the sentiments of party workers as he said that there was the anti-government sentiment on the ground. "We felt that. People have seen how crowds of thousands had waited till 3 in the morning for Akhilesh Yadav. There was a groundswell in favor of Akhilesh Yadav but what happed today is inexplicable", he told this reporter.

He said this loss is hard to explain when many of the top BJP leaders had lost their elections. “BJP is expert in spreading lies and they did it once again,” Uttam said.

A party worker was so dejected with the poll outcome that he attempted self-immolation outside Vidhan Sabha in Lucknow. The police present there rescued him.