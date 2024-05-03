Wave of change across country, Modi govt's days numbered: Sachin Pilot

Senior Congress leader and former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Friday said a wave of change was coursing across the nation and the days of the Narendra Modi government were numbered.

Addressing polls rallies in Rajgarh district in Madhya Pradesh, he said the Union government was resorting to vendetta politics against the opposition.

"The days of the BJP are numbered as a wave of change is prevailing across the country from Kerala to Udhampur. Earlier, the BJP was speaking of crossing 400 seats, but now has gone silent since it knows it is on a sticky wicket," said Pilot, who was in Jirapur-Biora to campaign for veteran Congressman Digvijaya Singh.

The Union government did not fulfil its promises in the past 10 years and had failed to address issues like price rise, unemployment, farm distress, black money and corruption, the former Rajasthan deputy chief minister said.