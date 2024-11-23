Wayanad election results 2024: Priyanka Gandhi leads by over 3 lakh votes

By around 9:50 am, Priyanka Gandhi had secured 86,303 votes, comfortably leading the race. In second place was the LDF candidate Sathyan Mokeri with 26,245 votes, followed by the BJP’s Navya Haridas in third with 16,223 votes, according to the Election Commission’s latest update.

Despite a significant decline in voter turnout — 64.72 per cent in 2024 compared to 72.92 per cent in 2021 and 80.33 per cent in 2019 — the UDF remains confident of retaining the seat with a clear majority. Rahul Gandhi had vacated the seat to represent Raebareli in the Lok Sabha, making way for Priyanka’s candidacy.

While the by-election results will not directly influence state governance, they serve as a crucial test for the Congress party, particularly following its recent struggles in Haryana. The party has invested heavily in Priyanka’s campaign, focusing on regional concerns such as the challenges faced by farmers and the rehabilitation of landslide victims, while also addressing national issues.

Having entered the political fray with a focus on grassroots outreach and personal engagement, Priyanka’s performance could either solidify her position within the party or raise doubts about her future political prospects. With the Wayanad seat previously held by Rahul Gandhi, the outcome is of great importance to both the Congress and its leadership.