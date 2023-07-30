WB Assembly to discuss motion on Manipur on July 31

The special motion on the situation in violence ridden Manipur moved by Trinamool Congress will come up for discussion in the state assembly on Monday.

Although the Trinamool Congress leadership and the state Parliamentary affairs minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay has earlier announced that the motion on Manipur will be moved during the ongoing monsoon session of the assembly, the date of moving the motion was not mentioned then.

However, the fresh list of business for the house for Monday has confirmed that the motion will come up for discussion on that day.

It is learnt that Chattopadhyay will move the motion. The Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be present on the floor of the house on Monday to participate in the discussion.