WB Assembly witnesses ruckus after BJP raised adjournment motion is turned down

The monsoon session of the West Bengal Assembly witnessed moments of ruckus on Wednesday after an adjournment motion moved by BJP MLAs seeking discussion on atrocities against women in the state was turned down.

After the House assembled for the day, fashion designer-turned-politician and BJP legislator Agnimitra Paul moved an adjournment motion and proposed to read it out on the floor of the House. However, it was turned down by Speaker Biman Banerjee.

Thereafter, the BJP legislators started protesting first within the floor and then staged a walkout in protest. They continued raising slogans within the Assembly premises.

“The Speaker did not allow us to read out the adjournment motion. So we have decided to stage a protest within the Assembly. We want discussions on the floor of the House on the recent incidence of harassment and outrage of modesty of two tribal women at Pakua Hat in Malda district,” Paul told newspersons after staging the walkout.