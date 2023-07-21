Filmmaker Aparna Sen takes on TMC govt over panchayat poll violence in West Bengal

"I am shocked. I am looking at the state of affairs helplessly like everyone else. Our words of protest mean little," she later told reporters.



Sen was at the forefront of the intelligentsia that campaigned for a change in the government ahead of the 2011 assembly elections, helping the Trinamool Congress to oust the Left Front that ruled the state for 34 years.



"Yes we had asked for change, but this is not the change we had looked for," she said.



"What the left had done at that time was very unfair and unjust. Groups of armed men used to roam in villages during elections. We had seen those things and haven't forgotten. But what is happening now, we don't want that," she added.