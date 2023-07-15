12 takeaways from the Bengal panchayat polls: Why are all groups upbeat for 2024?

All political groups in West Bengal seem ‘elated’ at their performance in the recently concluded panchayat elections!

While the results are still subject to an unpredictable Calcutta High Court direction expected next week, all the principal parties seem happy with their performance and hopeful of doing well in the Lok Sabha election in 2024.

The catch is, all of them cannot possibly be correct!

Widespread violence since 10 June—which took a toll of 45 lives and continued till the counting on 11 July and later—also makes it difficult to accurately assess the results.

Several candidates appear to have won by small margins of 4 to 40 votes, which is not unusual in panchayat elections. But video evidence of violence being produced before the high court and evidence of ballot papers found outside the polling and counting booths have cast a cloud on the polling process itself, and may influence the high court’s decision.

What is more, evidence from the panchayat elections in 2018 is confusing: the AITC (All India Trinamool Congress) won 34 per cent of the seats unopposed then, effectively sweeping the election; but that had little bearing on the Lok Sabha election in 2019, the very next year, where they got a drubbing at the hands of the BJP. There is therefore no reason to believe that this year’s panchayat poll can be used as a benchmark for next year’s Lok Sabha poll—even if every party is determined to claim its relevance.