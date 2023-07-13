Bengal Panchayat Election, 2023: Results await HC hearing next week

On Thursday, 13 July, the website of the West Bengal State Election Commission was yet to post the official results of the three-tier panchayat election held on 8 July. The counting was conducted on 11 July after repolling was held in 697 of the 61,636 booths.

The delay has been caused because of the Calcutta High Court’s decree that the results would depend on its decision on the three petitions related to the election. The petitions, filed by BJP, Congress and left leaders allege widespread violence, rigging and manipulation of the electoral process. A division bench of the High Court headed by the Chief Justice expressed its displeasure at the role of the state election commission and the state police. The bench expressed its apprehension that its directions issued since 13 June had not been followed in their entirety.

The bench asked the SEC and the state government to file their rejoinders by Monday, 17 July and has fixed the matter for hearing the next day on 18 July. It also asked the SEC to preserve video records of the violence at booths and ordered the police to lodge an FIR for each of the 42 people killed in poll-related violence, 18 of them on the polling day itself.