WB govt seeks Rs 35 cr as expenses for deployment of central forces during Panchayat polls

The West Bengal government on Friday sought Rs 35 crore from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs as expenses for the deployment of central forces during the recently-held panchayat polls in the state.

As per a Calcutta High Court order, the Central government is supposed to bear the entire cost of deployment of the forces.

Under the same order, the central forces are supposed to remain in West Bengal till July 22.

The state seeking the amount from the MHA comes amid a case pending at the Calcutta High Court on charges of “ineffective” deployment and utilisation of central armed forces, with the court seeking reports both from the state election commission and the Wset Bengal government on this count.