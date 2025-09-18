We all need to fight for democracy, says Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday, 18 September, accused the Election Commission of “colluding to weaken” India’s electoral process and urged citizens to watch a press conference by her party colleague Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi to understand the alleged irregularities.

Speaking outside the Wayanad Muslim Orphanage at Muttil, Priyanka Gandhi said, “I urge everybody to see his press conference. You should understand what is happening in our country and how the ECI is colluding to destroy the electoral process to challenge democracy. We all need to fight for democracy, the Constitution, and our country.”