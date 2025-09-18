We all need to fight for democracy, says Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi alleged that Congress votes in a Karnataka constituency were being systematically deleted ahead of elections
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday, 18 September, accused the Election Commission of “colluding to weaken” India’s electoral process and urged citizens to watch a press conference by her party colleague Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi to understand the alleged irregularities.
Speaking outside the Wayanad Muslim Orphanage at Muttil, Priyanka Gandhi said, “I urge everybody to see his press conference. You should understand what is happening in our country and how the ECI is colluding to destroy the electoral process to challenge democracy. We all need to fight for democracy, the Constitution, and our country.”
Her remarks came as Rahul Gandhi, leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, accused chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of protecting “vote chors” — individuals who, he alleged, have undermined democracy. Rahul Gandhi cited data from a Karnataka Assembly constituency, claiming that votes of Congress supporters were being systematically deleted ahead of upcoming elections.
The Election Commission, however, dismissed these allegations, terming them “incorrect and baseless.”
The statements from both leaders have intensified scrutiny of the ECI ahead of elections, fueling debate over the integrity of the electoral process.
With PTI inputs