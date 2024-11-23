We expected better results in Maharashtra polls: Congress

Congress leader Tariq Anwar acknowledged that the party's performance in Maharashtra was below expectations and remarked that the grand old party was expecting better results.

"We were hoping to reach close to 50 seats, and we are still hopeful that the numbers may improve by 5 pm," he told IANS, adding that the reasons for the underperformance would be analysed later.

Commenting on the trends in Jharkhand, the Congress leader expressed confidence of securing a simple majority.

"The steps our government took for the betterment of both urban and rural people are reflected in these results. Once we have a majority, we will approach the governor to stake claim to form the government," he affirmed.