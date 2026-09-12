‘We voted in 2025, now our names are gone’: Delhi residents question SIR deletions

For those looking for JJ Bela Estate on Google Maps, the search may lead them to Vijay Ghat, the memorial of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri. But finding the people who live in the area requires some asking around.

National Herald visited the area to trace 632 voters from Part 33 (old) of the Lal Qila-Yamuna Bridge polling station under the Chandni Chowk Assembly constituency, whose names were removed from the draft electoral roll during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), with the voters marked as “shifted”.

Across the road from Vijay Ghat, near a large Hanuman temple, the only voter from Part 33 associated with the temple is its mahant, Kanchan Giri. A temple worker said the mahant had recently returned from a long journey and was resting.

A little further away, residents pointed towards a service lane beneath an overbridge as the location of the JJ Bela Estate settlement.

Among those living there is Yashpal, who stays with his mother, sister, wife and children. The family has 15 voters, all of whom, he said, have disappeared from the draft roll.

Yashpal said he had voted in the 2025 Delhi Assembly election and that his name was present on the electoral roll. He said a Booth Level Officer (BLO) had provided him with an SIR form, which he filled in and returned, but he did not know why his name and those of his family members were subsequently removed.

His sister Usha said their family had lived in the area for generations.

“We were born here in these fields. Our houses were demolished in 2003 and since then we have been forced to live on the road,” she said, pointing towards a DDA garden that she said was once their farmland.

Yashpal showed his Aadhaar card, which records his year of birth as 1972 and carries the address “Agriculture JJ Bela Estate, Vijay Ghat, Chandni Chowk”.

Several other residents living under the overbridge — including Srinivas, Tinku, Omwati, Meena, Suman, Mangal Pandey, Sheela Devi, Shalu and Radha — also said their names were missing from the draft roll.

‘We had 927 voters in 2025’

Kamal Master, another resident of the settlement, said he had helped fill SIR forms for more than 500 people in JJ Bela Estate.