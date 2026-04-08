We will move court again to resist voter deletions: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the BJP and the Election Commission of India (ECI) over large-scale voter deletions during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, and said her party would move court again to challenge the removal of names from electoral rolls.

Her remarks came after nearly 91 lakh voters were deleted from the rolls following the completion of the revision process. According to EC data, over 90.83 lakh names were struck off from an original voter base of 7.66 crore as of October 2025, taking the proportion of deletions to around 11.85 per cent.

“You will not be able to defeat the TMC by deleting names. We will move court again to resist the exclusion of voters,” Banerjee said, targeting her party’s principal rival, the BJP.