We will move court again to resist voter deletions: Mamata Banerjee
Election Commission data shows 90.83 lakh names deleted from 7.66 crore voters, about 11.85%
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the BJP and the Election Commission of India (ECI) over large-scale voter deletions during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, and said her party would move court again to challenge the removal of names from electoral rolls.
Her remarks came after nearly 91 lakh voters were deleted from the rolls following the completion of the revision process. According to EC data, over 90.83 lakh names were struck off from an original voter base of 7.66 crore as of October 2025, taking the proportion of deletions to around 11.85 per cent.
“You will not be able to defeat the TMC by deleting names. We will move court again to resist the exclusion of voters,” Banerjee said, targeting her party’s principal rival, the BJP.
The chief minister had earlier approached the Supreme Court of India in February, seeking intervention in the SIR process.
Addressing a poll rally in Arambagh in Hooghly district, Banerjee accused the BJP of attempting to manipulate electoral rolls and influence voters through monetary inducements.
She also levelled serious allegations against the Election Commission, claiming it was acting at the behest of the BJP and intimidating voters.
“It is working at the BJP’s direction. People are being called over the phone and threatened,” she alleged.
The BJP and the Election Commission have not immediately responded to the allegations.
With PTI inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines