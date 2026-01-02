West Bengal: Abhishek sharpens 2026 poll pitch after ECI showdown

A day after a tense meeting with the Election Commission of India in Delhi — followed by an unusually combative press briefing accusing the Centre of undermining democracy in Bengal — Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP and national general-secretary Abhishek Banerjee returned to the state on Friday to formally kick off his 2026 Assembly election campaign, complete with political theatre and hard numbers.

At a large rally in Baruipur, South 24 Parganas, Abhishek set the tone by revisiting Trinamool’s 2021 mandate. “We won 214 seats last time. This time, we will add one more,” he said. He immediately localised the challenge: “Let that extra seat come from this district. We must win Bhangar. The BJP must not be allowed to get a lead in even a single booth.”

The centrepiece of the Baruipur rally was a specially constructed ramp on the stage — a detail Abhishek ensured did not go unnoticed. Mocking recent controversies where individuals were allegedly declared “untraceable” or “dead” by the Election Commission of India (ECI), he told the crowd: “Everyone is curious about this ramp. Three ‘ghosts’ will walk on it today. Since the Commission couldn’t find them, they were declared dead. But dead people don’t walk on ramps — that’s why I made it.”

The remark drew laughter, but the target was clear: central investigative agencies and what Trinamool alleges is their politically motivated use against Opposition leaders.