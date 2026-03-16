West Bengal Assembly polls: Left Front announces 1st list of 192 candidates

With the West Bengal Assembly elections weeks away, opposition parties on Monday sharpened their political messaging, with the Left Front announcing its first list of 192 candidates while the Congress claimed it would emerge as a decisive force in the next government.

The Left Front’s candidate list includes several prominent figures, notably outgoing Rajya Sabha MP Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya and CPI(M) central committee member Minakshi Mukherjee.

Bhattacharya will contest from Jadavpur in the southern fringes of Kolkata, a seat the Left hopes to turn into a key battleground in the urban south. Mukherjee, one of the most recognisable young faces of the Left, has been fielded from Uttarpara in Hooghly district.

Mukherjee had previously contested from Nandigram in the 2021 assembly elections — the high-voltage seat where Trinamool Congress supremo and chief minister Mamata Banerjee lost to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari — and finished third in the triangular contest.

In a politically symbolic move, the Left Front has nominated Sabina Yasmin from Kaliganj. Yasmin is the mother of six-year-old Tamanna, who was killed in a crude bomb blast allegedly hurled from a victory rally on the day of counting for the Kaliganj byelection last June, which the Trinamool Congress won.

Left Front chairman Biman Bose said the remaining candidates would be announced within three to four days as seat-sharing discussions among allies are finalised.

Polling for the West Bengal Assembly elections will take place in two phases on 23 and 29 April, with counting scheduled for 4 May.

Meanwhile, the Congress sought to position itself as a potential power broker in the post-poll scenario. AICC general-secretary in charge of West Bengal G.A. Mir claimed the party would significantly improve its electoral performance and could hold the balance of power in the next Assembly.