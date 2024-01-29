WB BJP chief uses slang against Rahul, Congress, TMC unite in protest

The West Bengal Congress unit on Monday lodged a police complaint against BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari for his alleged "distasteful and derogatory remarks" aimed at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

In a video clip that recently went viral, Adhikari, seemingly answering a question on the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra (BJNY) which entered Bihar from West Bengal on Monday morning, is heard making abusive remarks about Gandhi, mockingly calling him 'Haridas Pal' (a nobody in colloquial Bengali), and describing him using a slang term common to both Hindi and Bengali, and most often taken to mean 'idiot'.

The purported video also shows Adhikari angrily asking what kind of 'stove' the BJNY entourage uses to make tea that requires coal to light it, presumably forgetting that the English word for the traditional 'chulha' is also stove.

Though the authenticity of the video could not be independently verified, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kunal Ghosh has posted it on his X handle to register the party's protest at the language used by Adhikari — once a senior TMC leader and close associate of chief minister Mamata Banerjee — who later joined the BJP and defeated her under controversial circumstances during the 2021 Assembly elections.

"We have filed a police complaint against Suvendu Adhikari for making distasteful and derogatory remarks against our leader Rahul Gandhi. This behaviour is unacceptable and defamatory. We have urged the police to take immediate action," state Congress leader Suvankar Sarkar told PTI.