Bengal led freedom struggle, must lead fight against hate: Rahul Gandhi in Siliguri

"Bengal will show the country the way." This was the message from Congress MP Rahul Gandhi at a brief public meeting at Airview Junction in Siliguri on Sunday evening as part of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which resumed from Jalpaiguri district in West Bengal on Sunday afternoon. "The love that I got in Bengal, I didn't get anywhere else," he said.

At the same time, Gandhi fired a salvo against the BJP government at the Centre, saying, "Violence is slowly spreading across the entire country. The Modi government is indulging in politics of hate."

Gandhi also said the Union government had "made a mockery of the youths who wanted to join the armed forces by introducing the Agniveer scheme (a short-term recruitment scheme for the armed forces)", and added that the Centre was working only for "big corporations", not for the poor and the youth.

Expressing his gratitude for the reception he was given in West Bengal, he said “Bengal led the ideological fight during the Independence struggle. It is the duty of Bengal and Bengalis to lead the fight against hate and bind the nation together in present circumstances.”

Gandhi also said the youth want work, but their dreams are not fulfilled. "If you do good work, you will be ignored. But become a tout, and you will gain respect. That is why there is anger among the youth of the country."