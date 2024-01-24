States 360º: Assam - Story of a yatra, a jittery CM, and an opposition united

Enfant terrible?

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has been closely monitoring the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which passed through Assam this week. The street smart and media savvy Sarma has been mocking Rahul Gandhi as Ravana, and on Wednesday took to X to claim that not even 2,000 people had gathered for the yatra anywhere in the state. "Assam is with Ram, not Ravana," he gloated.

His government refused permission for the yatra to enter Guwahati, and to follow the same route that BJP national president J.P. Nadda had taken just two weeks ago. As justification, the chief minister righteously said there were medical colleges and nursing homes in the city, prompting Yogendra Yadav to snigger that they clearly did not exist two weeks ago when the BJP president held a roadshow.

Three days before the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra was due to start from Manipur on 14 January, Sarma claimed his government was not aware that the yatra would pass through Assam. He had asked the chief secretary and the director-general of police, but both had denied that permission had been sought for the yatra.

“If they seek permission, the government will give its consent,” he asserted condescendingly, adding that permission would be given provided the yatra "did not stray from the national highway and enter the cities”. Moments later, he added another caveat. If the yatra entered cities, it should wind up by 8.00 am. If the yatra failed to follow this rule, he asserted, his government would withdraw security and "do nothing". A few months after the election, however, he would get "them" arrested.