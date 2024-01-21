States 360°: Northeast - Culture forms the glue in a state riven by internal borders

Manipur chief minister N. Biren Singh was scathing about the Manipu-Mumbai Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra launched from Manipur on 14 January 2024. He chose the occasion of the 8th Armed Forces Veterans Day to caution the people about the yatra, reminding them of the ‘adverse effects’ of Rahul Gandhi’s earlier visit to the state in 2023 when the Congress leader had visited relief camps and met people displaced by the ethnic violence that broke out on 3 May.

“The yatra is not Bharat jodo (unite), it is Bharat todo (break) for me. Last time when Rahul Gandhi visited, he tore apart Manipur and now when Manipur is slowly getting back to normal, he has come again to tear it apart,” the chief minister said, according to a report in the Imphal Free Press.

Jairam Ramesh, MP and AICC (All-India Congress Committee) general secretary in-charge of communication, countered by asking if the chief minister had been able to meet the prime minister even once during the past eight months. "Neither has the MoS external affairs R.K. Ranjan Singh (who hails from Manipur been successful in meeting the PM. Fourteen political parties from Manipur have been seeking appointments with the Great Leader, in vain,” Ramesh said.