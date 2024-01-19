States 360º: Maharashtra - Whose Mumbai is it, anyway?

By the time Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the sea bridge christened Atal Setu and hogged the credit, the original plan to decongest the city had been junked in favour of connecting the metropolis to a ‘Third Mumbai’, complete with resorts, weekend homes and assisted living for senior citizens.

As with other infrastructural projects in and around Mumbai, the sea bridge too was conceptualised and initiated by a non-BJP government. Earlier plans visualised metro rail lines, local railways, bus services, integrated residential complexes with schools, colleges and hospitals, industrial spaces and shopping malls as part of the plan. The idea was to decongest Mumbai, connect the two ports and offer speedier, more affordable public transport.

It was the Vilasrao Deshmukh government which finalised the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), billed as the longest sea bridge in India at 22 km. Various Congress and Shiv Sena governments in the state conceptualised, finalised and initiated the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, the Eastern Freeway, and the Bandra-Worli Sea Link projects as well.

The Mumbai-Pune Expressway, designed to cover the distance between two cities in two hours by road, was planned after the helicopter carrying then chief minister Sharad Pawar to an important meeting could not clear the Western Ghats owing to strong headwinds, and it took him five hours by road to reach Mumbai. The plans for the expressway were delayed, however, with local villagers opposing the land acquisition.