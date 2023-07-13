Meitei Leepun chief accused of instigating enmity in Manipur violence, case lodged

The Manipur Police in Kangpokpi district have registered a case against Meitei Leepun chief M Pramot Singh for allegedly promoting enmity between groups and criminal conspiracy, among others.

The Kuki Students' Organisation (KSO) of Sadar Hills, Kongpokpi, lodged a complaint on July 8 that led to the filing of a first information report (FIR). On June 13 a complaint was submitted to the Kangpokpi police station; on July 8 it was formalised into a First Information Report (FIR) under several sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Ethnic clashes between two tribal communities Meitei and Kuki since May 3 in Manipur have claimed nearly 150 lives, injured over 300 and displaced more than 50,000 people.