West Bengal: ECI orders ousted DMs to vacate official bungalows ahead of April polls
Directive follows reshuffle of IAS officers in sensitive districts; TMC alleges political interference, BJP backs move
In the sweltering heat of West Bengal’s pre-election frenzy, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has drawn a firm line. On Friday, 20 March, during a tense video-conference with the state's chief electoral officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal and all district election officers (DEOs), the ECI directed newly appointed district magistrates (DMs) to ensure that their 11 ousted predecessors vacate official bungalows immediately.
This is not merely about accommodation — it is a calculated step to shield the upcoming Assembly elections, scheduled in two phases on 23 and 29 April with counting on 4 May, from lingering administrative influence.
On 17–18 March, the ECI reshuffled 13 IAS officers into key DM-cum-DEO roles across sensitive districts such as Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri, Uttar Dinajpur, Malda and Murshidabad, bypassing state government input. Eleven incumbent DMs were removed after the Commission’s 8–10 March poll preparedness review reportedly found lapses in maintaining electoral neutrality.
These districts, often flashpoints for poll-related tension, were part of a broader administrative overhaul that also saw changes involving the chief secretary, home secretary, director-general of police and Kolkata Police commissioner. The moves came within hours of the Model Code of Conduct coming into force.
Past elections provide context for the Commission’s insistence on immediate relocation. During the 2021 Assembly and 2024 Lok Sabha polls, some removed DMs reportedly continued to occupy official residences, allegedly on state instructions, forcing incoming officers to operate from circuit houses or temporary accommodation.
According to ECI officials, such arrangements risked signalling to district-level staff that former office-holders could return after the elections, potentially fostering hesitation or informal loyalties at a critical time.
“During the last few elections, DMs removed by the Commission did not vacate their bungalows. This sent the wrong message to officials conducting the elections,” an ECI functionary said, indicating concern that residual influence could affect law-and-order management and administrative neutrality.
The 11 removed officers have been barred from all election-related responsibilities until the completion of the polls, including voter roll verification and security supervision. Five have been deputed as observers to Tamil Nadu, effectively distancing them from West Bengal’s electoral landscape.
Also Read: All the Commission’s men (and women)
On 19 March, the state government reassigned nine officers to non-election posts and instructed newly appointed DMs to assume charge immediately, though the ECI has emphasised prompt handover of official residences to avoid any scope for administrative ambiguity.
The developments have triggered a sharp political exchange. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee and her Trinamool Congress (TMC) party criticised the decisions as arbitrary and described them as an assault on federal principles. Banerjee said the Commission’s actions amounted to “political interference of the highest order” and were “deeply alarming”. TMC leaders termed the developments an “undeclared emergency” and moved the Calcutta High Court challenging the transfers.
The BJP rejected the criticism, accusing the state government of attempting to deflect attention from allegations of electoral malpractice. Party leaders argued that the ECI’s intervention was necessary in a state with a history of poll violence. BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya said Banerjee had “no authority to criticise the Election Commission”, referring to past allegations of intimidation and booth capturing.
Political analyst Sujit Chatterjee said the bungalow directive highlights the deeper trust deficit that often shapes Centre–state dynamics during elections. Direct intervention by the ECI, he suggested, signals concerns about administrative neutrality in politically polarised environments.
Ensuring that newly appointed DMs can take charge without logistical uncertainty may help them establish authority and reinforce procedural compliance. However, he cautioned that the move could intensify political friction, particularly as legal challenges proceed.
For voters, the ultimate test will be whether these administrative changes translate into smoother conduct of polling. While the ECI’s directive aims to prevent residual influence by removed officials, the charged political climate suggests the run-up to polling in April is likely to remain contentious.
In West Bengal’s high-stakes electoral landscape, even official residences have become part of the wider contest over institutional control and public trust.
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