West Bengal: ECI orders ousted DMs to vacate official bungalows ahead of April polls

In the sweltering heat of West Bengal’s pre-election frenzy, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has drawn a firm line. On Friday, 20 March, during a tense video-conference with the state's chief electoral officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal and all district election officers (DEOs), the ECI directed newly appointed district magistrates (DMs) to ensure that their 11 ousted predecessors vacate official bungalows immediately.

This is not merely about accommodation — it is a calculated step to shield the upcoming Assembly elections, scheduled in two phases on 23 and 29 April with counting on 4 May, from lingering administrative influence.

On 17–18 March, the ECI reshuffled 13 IAS officers into key DM-cum-DEO roles across sensitive districts such as Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri, Uttar Dinajpur, Malda and Murshidabad, bypassing state government input. Eleven incumbent DMs were removed after the Commission’s 8–10 March poll preparedness review reportedly found lapses in maintaining electoral neutrality.

These districts, often flashpoints for poll-related tension, were part of a broader administrative overhaul that also saw changes involving the chief secretary, home secretary, director-general of police and Kolkata Police commissioner. The moves came within hours of the Model Code of Conduct coming into force.

Past elections provide context for the Commission’s insistence on immediate relocation. During the 2021 Assembly and 2024 Lok Sabha polls, some removed DMs reportedly continued to occupy official residences, allegedly on state instructions, forcing incoming officers to operate from circuit houses or temporary accommodation.

According to ECI officials, such arrangements risked signalling to district-level staff that former office-holders could return after the elections, potentially fostering hesitation or informal loyalties at a critical time.

“During the last few elections, DMs removed by the Commission did not vacate their bungalows. This sent the wrong message to officials conducting the elections,” an ECI functionary said, indicating concern that residual influence could affect law-and-order management and administrative neutrality.

The 11 removed officers have been barred from all election-related responsibilities until the completion of the polls, including voter roll verification and security supervision. Five have been deputed as observers to Tamil Nadu, effectively distancing them from West Bengal’s electoral landscape.