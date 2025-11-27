Bengal flags fund crunch in midday meals, UP uncovers Rs 11-crore scam

West Bengal education minister Bratya Basu on Thursday sharply criticised the Narendra Modi government for what he described as “meagre and inadequate" funding for the mid-day meal scheme, claiming the Centre’s reluctance to allocate sufficient resources was affecting thousands of primary and upper-primary students.

Responding to concerns over how the state would sustain its decision to serve eggs and chicken twice a week amid rising prices, Basu said the government would “stick to the routine in every possible manner”.

He added that West Bengal had taken the decision to improve children’s nutrition “despite constraints” and was bearing additional costs from its own resources. “The Modi government is not serious about continuing the midday meal project in a proper way. Otherwise why such meagre allocation? They are virtually taking their hands off the project,” Basu alleged.

A senior official of the state’s mid-day meal project said West Bengal had earlier sanctioned an additional Rs 7,562.63 lakh to ensure that fish, chicken or eggs were served twice a week, resulting in an extra cost of Rs 4 per dish per student — “entirely borne by the state”.

He noted that the allocation of Rs 6.78 for each primary student and Rs 10.17 for each upper-primary student had become increasingly inadequate.