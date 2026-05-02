West Bengal gears up for ‘result day Holi’ as surging Abir sales reflect electoral buzz
According to traders, both major parties are stockpiling Abir, the traditional colour used during Holi, in preparation for victory celebrations
As West Bengal awaits the counting of votes on 4 May, an unusual but telling trend has emerged across the state—an unexpected surge in the sale of Abir, the coloured powder typically associated with Holi. From Siliguri in North Bengal to Burrabazar in Kolkata, traders and manufacturers report a sharp rise in demand, driven not by a festival but by political anticipation.
In North Bengal, where the first phase of voting has already taken place, speculation over the outcome has translated into brisk business for abir sellers. While demand exists for multiple colours, traders say saffron and green powders—associated with major political parties—are dominating sales. Interestingly, in some pockets green has begun to edge ahead, though the broader picture remains mixed.
Sudipta Bhowmik, a manufacturer in Siliguri, explained that demand for abir usually drops after Holi, but this year has been different. “We had almost stopped production after the festival,” he said. “But suddenly, with the election results coming up, demand shot up again. We are now producing both saffron and green abir, and it is becoming difficult to keep up.”
From Siliguri, consignments are being dispatched across North Bengal, covering districts from Cooch Behar to Malda, as well as the hill regions. According to traders, both major parties are stockpiling abir in preparation for victory celebrations.
At Bidhan Market in Siliguri, vendor Kamal Saha noted a significant change in buying behaviour. “People are not buying small packets anymore,” he said. “They are buying full sacks worth 500 rupees and even saying they might need more. Green is selling, but saffron demand is unusually high. We have not seen this in earlier elections.”
A similar trend is visible in other districts. In Bankura, trader Raju Kundu reported strong sales despite rising prices. “Saffron abir is selling the most,” he said. “Green is also moving well, but there is almost no demand for red. Prices have gone up, yet people are still buying in large quantities.”
Another trader, Bapi Das, offered a slightly broader view. “Both green and saffron are selling the most,” he said. “But we should also remember that the upcoming Haribol Mela is adding to the demand.”
Across multiple markets, one pattern is clear—red abir, once commonly associated with earlier political trends, has seen a steep decline in demand. Traders consistently report minimal interest in the colour this season.
In Kolkata’s Burrabazar, the state’s largest wholesale market, green abir appears to be leading in terms of bulk stocking. Merchants have filled their warehouses with sacks of green powder, anticipating strong demand if the ruling party performs well.
Raghunath Sanyal, a colour merchant, said, “We have stocked mostly green abir. It seems that is what people expect will be needed. We have kept some saffron and red, but in smaller quantities.”
Retailers from various districts have already begun purchasing from Burrabazar in anticipation of post-result celebrations. One trader from Bardhaman said he planned to buy multiple sacks of green powder, expecting demand to rise further.
The surge in abir sales is not limited to traders. Political workers of the TMC, themselves have started preparing early. In several areas, including Uttarpara, supporters have already begun symbolic celebrations, playing with green coloured powder days before the results are announced.
Leaders have also contributed to the atmosphere of anticipation. Party organisers have urged workers to stock up on colours and prepare for celebrations, reinforcing the sense that the result day could resemble an out-of-season Holi.
Manufacturing hubs in Tamluk, East Medinipur, are also witnessing an unusual revival. Factories that typically operate only during the Holi season have reopened to meet the sudden demand. Production is now running at full capacity, focusing largely on green and saffron powders.
Factory owner Sadhan Chandra Guria said, “We will only know which colour wins on the day of the results. But I believe green will be in highest demand, so we have focused entirely on producing that.”
Despite the heavy speculation, traders admit that uncertainty remains. Different regions show different trends—some report saffron leading, others say green is ahead. What is clear, however, is that the scale of preparation is unprecedented.
As 4 May approaches, the state is not only preparing for a political verdict but also for a spectacle of colour. Whether it is green or saffron that dominates the streets will depend on the final results. Until then, markets continue to buzz, factories run at full pace, and West Bengal waits—ready to celebrate, whichever way the mandate goes.
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