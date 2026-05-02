West Bengal gears up for ‘result day Holi’ as surging Abir sales reflect electoral buzz

As West Bengal awaits the counting of votes on 4 May, an unusual but telling trend has emerged across the state—an unexpected surge in the sale of Abir, the coloured powder typically associated with Holi. From Siliguri in North Bengal to Burrabazar in Kolkata, traders and manufacturers report a sharp rise in demand, driven not by a festival but by political anticipation.

In North Bengal, where the first phase of voting has already taken place, speculation over the outcome has translated into brisk business for abir sellers. While demand exists for multiple colours, traders say saffron and green powders—associated with major political parties—are dominating sales. Interestingly, in some pockets green has begun to edge ahead, though the broader picture remains mixed.

Sudipta Bhowmik, a manufacturer in Siliguri, explained that demand for abir usually drops after Holi, but this year has been different. “We had almost stopped production after the festival,” he said. “But suddenly, with the election results coming up, demand shot up again. We are now producing both saffron and green abir, and it is becoming difficult to keep up.”

From Siliguri, consignments are being dispatched across North Bengal, covering districts from Cooch Behar to Malda, as well as the hill regions. According to traders, both major parties are stockpiling abir in preparation for victory celebrations.

At Bidhan Market in Siliguri, vendor Kamal Saha noted a significant change in buying behaviour. “People are not buying small packets anymore,” he said. “They are buying full sacks worth 500 rupees and even saying they might need more. Green is selling, but saffron demand is unusually high. We have not seen this in earlier elections.”

A similar trend is visible in other districts. In Bankura, trader Raju Kundu reported strong sales despite rising prices. “Saffron abir is selling the most,” he said. “Green is also moving well, but there is almost no demand for red. Prices have gone up, yet people are still buying in large quantities.”

Another trader, Bapi Das, offered a slightly broader view. “Both green and saffron are selling the most,” he said. “But we should also remember that the upcoming Haribol Mela is adding to the demand.”

Across multiple markets, one pattern is clear—red abir, once commonly associated with earlier political trends, has seen a steep decline in demand. Traders consistently report minimal interest in the colour this season.