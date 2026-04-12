Bengal parties hit back at BJP's UCC pitch in Bengal poll battle

The BJP has stepped up its push for a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in West Bengal, positioning the issue as a key campaign plank ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections. Senior leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah have repeatedly flagged the issue during recent visits to the state, triggering sharp political reactions and reviving debate over whether the proposal addresses legal reform or electoral strategy.

At a recent rally, Modi described the UCC as a step towards “equal justice for all”, pointing to Uttarakhand’s implementation of the law as evidence of its feasibility. Shah echoed the argument at a public meeting, saying a uniform code would end “unequal personal laws” that disadvantage women. Their remarks have amplified the issue in an already polarised political environment, where debates over voter rolls, industrial decline and migration dominate the campaign narrative.

Opposition parties have accused the BJP of foregrounding a national ideological issue to divert attention from economic concerns. Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kalyan Banerjee said the party was attempting to import national political divisions into Bengal.

“People here want jobs in Haldia’s factories and other central government organisations, not lectures on UCC. The BJP has failed to deliver on its decade-old promises on employment. This is an old tactic to avoid talking about governance,” Banerjee said.

CPI(M) politburo member Mohammed Salim struck a similar note, arguing that the timing of the debate reflected political calculation. “Why raise UCC now, when mills are shutting and young people are migrating out of Bengal in search of work? There are several pressing issues facing the state. This is polarisation, pure and simple,” Salim said.