Bengal polls: ECI-appointed police observers to determine CAPF movement

At the same time, officials said district-specific composite teams will be constituted to assess the ground-level requirements for security deployment. These teams will examine sensitive pockets and recommend the number of CAPF units needed to maintain order, with the final call resting with the designated police observers.

According to sources, the shift in authority followed feedback received during the commission’s interaction with political parties. Representatives from several parties alleged that during previous elections, CAPF personnel were sometimes left idle or diverted away from areas where their presence was most urgently required.

In response, the commission has sought to tighten oversight and ensure that security resources are deployed precisely where they are needed.

Meanwhile, the commission has directed the state administration to complete the first phase of route marches and area-domination exercises by available CAPF personnel in all districts by 8 pm on 14 March. These exercises are intended to reinforce public confidence and signal a strong security presence ahead of polling.

A total of 480 companies of CAPF have already arrived in West Bengal in two separate batches, and the Commission has completed the district-wise allocation of these forces.

Addressing the media during the review visit, chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar emphasised that the commission would pursue a strict and uncompromising stance against election-related violence.

“The commission has decided to act very strongly and take firm action against anyone involved in poll-related violence,” he said, reiterating that the ECI would adopt a zero-tolerance approach to disturbances before, during and after the elections.

With heightened vigilance, strengthened oversight and a significant deployment of central forces, the commission appears determined to ensure that the electoral process in West Bengal unfolds in an atmosphere of security, transparency and democratic integrity.

