Bengal polls: ECI-appointed police observers to determine CAPF movement
Officials say district-specific composite teams will be constituted to assess the ground-level requirements for security deployment
In a decisive move aimed at ensuring free, fair and transparent elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has reworked the command structure governing the movement of Central Armed Police Forces for the upcoming assembly polls in West Bengal.
Breaking from past practice, the commission has withdrawn the authority previously vested in district administrations to determine the deployment and movement of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). Until the previous elections, district magistrates — who also function as district electoral officers — were empowered to decide how CAPF units would be moved and deployed before, during and after polling while the Model Code of Conduct remained in force.
This time, however, the reins will rest with ECI-appointed police observers. These officers, nominated by the commission specifically for the elections, will determine the movement and deployment of CAPF units across their respective districts.
Sources in the office of the chief electoral officer, West Bengal said the decision was communicated during the recent two-day review visit of the commission’s full bench earlier this week. The delegation was led by chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, who held extensive consultations with officials and political stakeholders.
At the same time, officials said district-specific composite teams will be constituted to assess the ground-level requirements for security deployment. These teams will examine sensitive pockets and recommend the number of CAPF units needed to maintain order, with the final call resting with the designated police observers.
According to sources, the shift in authority followed feedback received during the commission’s interaction with political parties. Representatives from several parties alleged that during previous elections, CAPF personnel were sometimes left idle or diverted away from areas where their presence was most urgently required.
In response, the commission has sought to tighten oversight and ensure that security resources are deployed precisely where they are needed.
Meanwhile, the commission has directed the state administration to complete the first phase of route marches and area-domination exercises by available CAPF personnel in all districts by 8 pm on 14 March. These exercises are intended to reinforce public confidence and signal a strong security presence ahead of polling.
A total of 480 companies of CAPF have already arrived in West Bengal in two separate batches, and the Commission has completed the district-wise allocation of these forces.
Addressing the media during the review visit, chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar emphasised that the commission would pursue a strict and uncompromising stance against election-related violence.
“The commission has decided to act very strongly and take firm action against anyone involved in poll-related violence,” he said, reiterating that the ECI would adopt a zero-tolerance approach to disturbances before, during and after the elections.
With heightened vigilance, strengthened oversight and a significant deployment of central forces, the commission appears determined to ensure that the electoral process in West Bengal unfolds in an atmosphere of security, transparency and democratic integrity.
