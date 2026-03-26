West Bengal: Trinamool supporter killed in rooftop shooting in Kolkata’s Patuli

A supporter of the Trinamool Congress was shot dead during a late-night incident at a residential building in Patuli, south Kolkata, police said on Thursday.

The deceased, identified as 36-year-old Rahul Dey, was killed after gunmen opened fire during a gathering on the rooftop of a house in Ward 101 of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation. Another man, Jeet Mukherjee, sustained injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

According to investigators, the incident occurred shortly after midnight when a group of individuals had assembled on the terrace of Mukherjee’s residence. The gathering was reportedly informal, with attendees consuming alcohol, when unidentified assailants entered the premises and began firing.

Residents in the neighbourhood reported hearing multiple gunshots at around 12.30 a.m. Panic ensued as those present fled the scene. Family members of the victims were alerted by one of the attendees.