West Bengal: Trinamool supporter killed in rooftop shooting in Kolkata’s Patuli
Midnight gunfire at private gathering leaves one dead and another injured amid suspected factional rivalry
A supporter of the Trinamool Congress was shot dead during a late-night incident at a residential building in Patuli, south Kolkata, police said on Thursday.
The deceased, identified as 36-year-old Rahul Dey, was killed after gunmen opened fire during a gathering on the rooftop of a house in Ward 101 of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation. Another man, Jeet Mukherjee, sustained injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital.
According to investigators, the incident occurred shortly after midnight when a group of individuals had assembled on the terrace of Mukherjee’s residence. The gathering was reportedly informal, with attendees consuming alcohol, when unidentified assailants entered the premises and began firing.
Residents in the neighbourhood reported hearing multiple gunshots at around 12.30 a.m. Panic ensued as those present fled the scene. Family members of the victims were alerted by one of the attendees.
Rahul Dey was later found with gunshot wounds, while Mukherjee was discovered lying nearby. Both were taken to hospital, where doctors declared Dey dead on arrival.
Police sources indicated that Dey and Mukherjee had known each other in the past but had not been in regular contact for some time prior to the incident. Mukherjee had reportedly invited Dey to the gathering earlier that evening.
Local accounts suggest that Mukherjee has a history of criminal cases and had previously been barred from entering the Patuli area following multiple arrests linked to alleged anti-social activities. He had also been associated with local political circles before reportedly being distanced from them.
Authorities believe the shooting may be linked to rivalry between local factions, possibly involving disputes over syndicate operations and financial interests. Investigators are examining the background of those involved and reviewing evidence from the scene, where spent cartridges were recovered.
Police said further inquiries are underway to identify the attackers and establish the sequence of events leading to the violence.
With IANS inputs