Bengal: Unprecedented multi-force meet casts shadow over poll neutrality

Yusuf Ali, also known as Bahadur, claimed personnel went looking for him at his residence in Bhagwanpur village and allegedly intimidated his ailing mother when they failed to find him. He alleged the warning was intended to stop him from campaigning for the TMC. Similar allegations were made by other party-linked residents in neighbouring villages. Police sources, however, said the visits formed part of precautionary action against individuals with criminal records or past complaints and were not politically targeted.

The TMC has cited these incidents as evidence that the poll machinery is being used to pressure its workers, alleging selective targeting and an attempt to demoralise cadres ahead of voting. These complaints have contributed to an already polarised political climate in Bengal, where the actions of Central forces are frequently interpreted through a partisan lens.

The state BJP has rejected the allegations, describing them as attempts to deflect attention from law-and-order concerns on the ground. Nevertheless, repeated accusations risk undermining public confidence in the neutrality of the forces.

In Sabang, a separate controversy involving Central Armed Police Force personnel further intensified debate over the conduct of security forces. A video circulated on social media showed a force member slapping a TMC leader during a confrontation in an area where BJP workers alleged they had been attacked and prevented from campaigning. The administration has said the matter is under investigation, but the footage has been cited by critics as evidence of behaviour seen as heavy-handed and, at times, politically charged.

The extensive deployment has also disrupted academic schedules across the state. Several government and aided schools have had to postpone examinations because Central forces were housed on campus, with classrooms used for accommodation or training. Teachers reported difficulties conducting summative examinations as classrooms were requisitioned and staff diverted for election duty, creating inconvenience for students and parents.

Basab Mukherjee, teacher-in-charge of Park Institution in north Calcutta, said examinations could not be held as all classrooms had been taken over by CAPF personnel. "We have to hold the exams after 4 May, the day of counting. However, we do not know whether the rooms will be vacated by the CAPF even after 4 May," he said.

The political controversy has intensified as chief minister Mamata Banerjee has repeatedly accused Central agencies of acting in a partisan manner, alleging that "money, and even narcotics, are being brought into the state through BJP-linked channels with the help of Central forces".

The BJP has once again denied the allegation, maintaining that security checks and deployments follow standard election protocols. Nonetheless, such remarks have contributed to growing public suspicion regarding the role of the forces.