What Dr Manmohan Singh was asked at his final press meet, 10 years ago today

It was a packed Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi where then Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh declared that he believed history would be kinder to him and his government than the contemporary media and opposition. It was also the press conference in which he said that he sincerely believed it would be disastrous for India if Narendra Modi were to become prime minister, a remark he later said he regretted making.

No journalist asked him if he preferred vegetarian food or non-vegetarian, whether he kept a wallet and if so, how much money was in it. Nobody asked how long and hard he worked and whether in his village in undivided India, he liked eating mangoes, or his choice of juicy fruits.

Instead, Navika Kumar from Times Now asked him to explain why the then Himachal Pradesh chief minister was taking decisions on businesses despite having a conflict of interest. The PM replied that he was aware of media reports and had received a letter from the BJP’s Arun Jaitley (who would have briefed Kumar) and would look into the issue.

Senior editor and journalist Alok Mehta asked whether his bitter experience with coalition governments had convinced him of the need for a presidential form of government. Dr Singh said he had not applied his mind to this issue, but his instinctive response is that for a country of India’s size and diversities, parliamentary form of government was the best.