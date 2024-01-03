“I am not a prime minister who is afraid of the media”

Exactly a decade ago today, former Prime Minister of India Dr Manmohan Singh faced a barrage of unscripted questions from over a hundred journalists, marking his last press conference on 3 January, 2014. The event was in stark contrast to the current political landscape, where incumbent Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not addressed a single press conference in the past 10 years, despite completing two terms in office and seeking re-election for a third term in 2024.

As pointed out in an X post by journalist Pankaj Pachauri, Dr Singh's press conference was not just a routine affair; it was a platform where he launched a scathing attack on BJP's then prime ministerial candidate Narendra Modi, branding him a disaster. The former PM, however, remained steadfast in defending his tenure, dismissing accusations of weakness and a reluctance to speak. "I believe history will be kinder to me than the contemporary media and opposition in Parliament," Dr Singh asserted.

During the press conference, Dr Singh addressed 62 unscripted questions, showcasing a level of transparency and accountability rarely witnessed in Indian politics. He countered claims of inaction on corruption, asserting that the government had acted against graft despite facing challenges.

Reflecting on his service to the nation, Singh declared, "I am the same person as I was 9 years ago…have tried to serve this country to the best of my capability," reinforcing his commitment to public service.