What is a Brazilian model doing on the electoral list, of Haryana?

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has unveiled a large-scale voter fraud in Haryana, claiming that a 'centralised operation' had inserted duplicate and fake voter identities into electoral rolls across the state.

Presenting an example during a public address today (5 November 2025), Gandhi displayed a photograph of a woman and asked the audience to identify her and guess her origin, before revealing that she was a Brazilian model whose stock image allegedly appeared on the Haryana voters’ list multiple times.

“Who is this lady? How old is she? Which state does she come from? What's her name?” Gandhi asked, engaging the audience in guessing her background. After participants suggested different States, he added, “She votes twenty two times in Haryana and she has got multiple names, Seema, Sweety, Saraswati, Rashmi, Vimla...".

Gandhi said the repetition demonstrated that the alleged manipulation was not a mere clerical mistake, but part of an organised effort.

“Now what's interesting about this and why I am opening with this slide? … this happens in ten booths, that means that this is a centralised operation, that somebody fed this, lady into the electoral list, at a centralised level not at the booth level.”

He then revealed the identity behind the image: “She is from Brazil, she is a Brazilian model, that's a stock photograph, and she is one of twenty five lakh such records in Haryana".

He claimed that the incident was part of a much larger pattern.

Demonstrating the claim further, Gandhi encouraged the audience to scan a QR code.