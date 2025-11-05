What is a Brazilian model doing on the electoral list, of Haryana?
Rahul Gandhi opened a fresh political battlefront, unveiling how fake identities and duplicate voters were inserted into Haryana rolls through a central system
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has unveiled a large-scale voter fraud in Haryana, claiming that a 'centralised operation' had inserted duplicate and fake voter identities into electoral rolls across the state.
Presenting an example during a public address today (5 November 2025), Gandhi displayed a photograph of a woman and asked the audience to identify her and guess her origin, before revealing that she was a Brazilian model whose stock image allegedly appeared on the Haryana voters’ list multiple times.
“Who is this lady? How old is she? Which state does she come from? What's her name?” Gandhi asked, engaging the audience in guessing her background. After participants suggested different States, he added, “She votes twenty two times in Haryana and she has got multiple names, Seema, Sweety, Saraswati, Rashmi, Vimla...".
Gandhi said the repetition demonstrated that the alleged manipulation was not a mere clerical mistake, but part of an organised effort.
“Now what's interesting about this and why I am opening with this slide? … this happens in ten booths, that means that this is a centralised operation, that somebody fed this, lady into the electoral list, at a centralised level not at the booth level.”
He then revealed the identity behind the image: “She is from Brazil, she is a Brazilian model, that's a stock photograph, and she is one of twenty five lakh such records in Haryana".
He claimed that the incident was part of a much larger pattern.
Demonstrating the claim further, Gandhi encouraged the audience to scan a QR code.
“If you scan that… This opens… That's her official page okay? Now she is one of twenty five lakh such people. One question, what is the Brazilian woman doing on the electoral list, of Haryana?”
The Congress leader argued that the alleged fraud reflected a systematic attempt to distort electoral rolls, at scale and from a central authority. “now you you are looking surprise what what is this? There is a logic there is a reason,” he added, suggesting that the full explanation would emerge as he continued presenting evidence.
Gandhi framed the alleged issue as one tied not to isolated polling stations but to the integrity of the national electoral system. “Just like Anand and just like Mahadevpura,” he said, implying similar alleged irregularities elsewhere.
The ECI (Election Commission of India) has not yet responded to these specific claims at the time of filing this report. In past statements on similar allegations, the Commission has maintained that the electoral roll revision process is rigorous, multi-layered and involves cross-verification with multiple data sources. The BJP has routinely rejected accusations of electoral manipulation, calling them politically motivated.
Gandhi’s remarks come amid heightened political temperatures ahead of key State polls, with the opposition asserting that electoral transparency and institutional fairness are under threat.
The Congress leader is expected to release further documents and data to support his allegations in the coming days.
With Agency Inputs
