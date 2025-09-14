When bats clash, wounds ache: Opposition rages over India-Pak contest

The Aam Aadmi Party staged protests in Delhi, with workers burning an effigy symbolising Pakistani players. AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal questioned the government’s decision to allow the match, alleging it was under “Trump’s pressure.” Party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said the game was a “gross humiliation” of the widows of Pahalgam victims. One such widow, Aishanya Dwivedi, described the decision as “deeply insensitive” and accused the BCCI of disregarding families’ pain.

“What is the need for the Prime Minister to organise a match with Pakistan? The whole country is saying that this match should not happen. Then why is this match being organised?" Kejriwal said in a post in Hindi on X.

Leaders of the Congress, NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) and AIMIM also criticised the decision, demanding the game be cancelled.

The ruling NDA, however, sought to downplay the controversy. Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena said Thackeray had “no moral right” to object, pointing out that matches with Pakistan were played during the Congress era too. Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar of the NCP said differences of opinion were natural in a country of 140 crore, while BJP leader and former sports minister Anurag Thakur stressed that India was bound to participate in a multinational tournament. “If India skips the match, the opponent will automatically get the points. But there will be no bilateral series with Pakistan until it stops terrorism,” he said.

India and Pakistan will meet on Sunday for their first cricketing face-off since the May military escalation, when New Delhi launched strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan-controlled territory following the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists.

With PTI inputs