When ‘big people’ will be probed in Ram temple donation theft case: Congress attacks BJP

Ramesh said charges could not be framed against the eight accused for the third time, adding that the accused had appeared through video conferencing while demands for the complete CCTV footage and audio recordings remained pending.

He questioned what the recordings might reveal, alleging that they could contain crucial information about the alleged theft of donations and the possible involvement of senior individuals. He demanded that the recordings be made available without further delay.

The Congress leader also cited audit warnings issued in 2020 and referred to CCTV footage that allegedly captured 105 instances of donation money being removed.

According to Ramesh, a video of the alleged theft surfaced on June 4, and a First Information Report (FIR) was registered on June 25. He questioned why accountability had not been established across the temple's administrative system despite these developments.

The Congress has also raised concerns over alleged irregularities in contracts, possible commission payments and the handling of valuable donations received in the name of Lord Ram.

Ramesh questioned why officials associated with the temple trust had not faced greater scrutiny and whether responsibility for the alleged theft would be confined to the eight employees named in the case.

He also accused BJP-led governments of protecting individuals associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the BJP. These remain allegations raised by the Congress.

The Congress reiterated its demand for an independent and impartial investigation under the supervision of the Supreme Court, arguing that a comprehensive probe was necessary to establish the facts and fix responsibility.

Ramesh said the investigation should examine the audit findings, CCTV footage, financial transactions and the role of temple trust officials. He also called for a complete account of the donations received for the Ram temple to be made public.

The party has repeatedly questioned Prime Minister Modi's silence on the controversy, arguing that a leader who has publicly associated himself with the temple's construction should also address concerns over the alleged misuse of donations.

“The donations came in the name of Shri Ram. An accounting must be given, and accountability must be fixed. Not silence—answers are needed,” Ramesh said.

Earlier this week, the Congress had similarly demanded transparency in the investigation, maintaining that religious faith should not be used to avoid accountability. It called for the audit findings, alleged financial irregularities and the full extent of the suspected misappropriation to be brought into the public domain.

The party has also criticised the Special Investigation Team (SIT)-led probe, arguing that only an impartial and transparent investigation could establish the truth.

The latest attack comes ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections expected early next year, with the Congress seeking to keep the controversy in the political spotlight.

The allegations and demands made by the Congress have not, by themselves, established criminal liability on the part of the officials it has named. The case's legal proceedings and the findings of the investigation will determine the facts and any individual responsibility.

With PTI inputs