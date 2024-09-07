Who has fingers on microphone switches in Parliament?

Who controls the microphones of MPs in Parliament? Even the Lok Sabha secretariat apparently does not have the answer, or perhaps will not answer. Instead, it has transferred the request to the Central Public Works Department (CPWD).

In June 2024, the Congress had pointed out that the microphone of leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi was turned off as he raised the issue of the NEET paper leak in the Lok Sabha. Gandhi was even seen requesting speaker Om Birla for access to the microphone. Birla had then stated that he was not in charge of the microphones used by MPs in the Lok Sabha.

Under the RTI (Right to Information) Act, rights activist Kanhaiya Kumar (not the Congress leader) had requested the Lok Sabha secretariat to provide details of the authority which controls the microphones during any session of the Lower House.

However, the secretariat transferred the matter to CPWD-HQ, which in turn transferred it to CPWD Project Region Delhi. Finally, the CPWD Project Region Delhi forwarded it to four different sections of the Delhi office.