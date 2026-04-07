Why Bahujan entrepreneurs excluded from top public contracts: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has raised concerns over the lack of data on the participation of Dalit, Adivasi and Other Backward Class (OBC) entrepreneurs in India’s public works and infrastructure contracts, questioning the government’s commitment to inclusive growth.

In a Facebook post, Rahul Gandhi pointed out that despite thousands of crores being spent on public works, the government does not maintain records on how many contracts are awarded to businesses owned by Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and OBCs. “Last year, out of Rs 16,500 crore worth of public works contracts, how many went to Dalit, Adivasi and backward class businesses? The answer is deeply worrying — the government has no data,” he said.

The issue stems from a question Rahul Gandhi raised in the Lok Sabha (Unstarred Question No. 6264), seeking details on the total number and value of contracts awarded by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs over the past five years, along with a breakdown of contracts given to SC, ST and OBC-owned enterprises.