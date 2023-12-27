Why did JP Nadda remove former TMC MP Anupam Hazra as BJP national secy?

Already known for his critical stance toward the Bengal BJP unit, the PhD in social work had voiced his dissent over the party's decisions and policies in the state for the past two years. On 24 December, he wrote a Facebook post as part of a series calling upon the state's "deprived" BJP workers to gather at his 'stall' at Santiniketan's famed Poush Mela.

On 2 December, he wrote on X: "Today is the Birthday of a very very special person of my political journey - who always stood beside me during my every political and personal crisis as well - SIR Sri @JPNadda ji. Grateful to him always; Just pray for his long and healthy life."

However, following his removal, his posts in Bengali on both FB and X read, "I received a message three hours after my removal stating that everything would return to normal if I agreed to specific conditions."

Speaking to the media in West Bengal, Hazra said, "I am heading to the Himalayas for a two-day vacation. Upon my return on the third day, I will express my thoughts."

The decision to relieve him of his post was announced late on Tuesday night, hours after Nadda and Shah concluded their day-long whirlwind tour of the state to assess the party's readiness for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Hazra was notably absent from the organisational meetings chaired by Shah and Nadda, though it remains unclear whether he was invited to these gatherings, and though he diligently reposted X posts from both Nadda and Shah's handles regarding the visit.