Why do we not deserve a response?: K’taka CM on aid to Kenya, Papua New Guinea

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi over not responding to the requests for aid for the state's farmers reeling under drought.

Taking to social media, he attached clippings of two reports about India announcing a $250 million line of credit for Kenya for modernisation of its agricultural sector, and $1 million in immediate assistance to Papua New Guinea in the wake of a volcanic eruption.

In his post, Siddaramaiah stated, “We don't have any opposition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi extending help to other countries; he is merely upholding a legacy of India's aid diplomacy and soft power diplomacy, a practice that dates back to the pre-independence era and has continued ever since. Our question, however, is this: Why does Modi not exhibit the same level of concern for our farmers, who have suffered crop losses due to drought?”