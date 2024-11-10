Why has PM ‘denied’ Adivasis their religious identity: Congress

The Congress hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, 10 November, by posing questions on Jharkhand, asking why has he "denied" Adivasis their religious identity and refused to enact the Sarna code.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said that as Prime Minister Modi holds poll rallies in Jharkhand, he should answer three questions before seeking a single vote.

Where is the Korba-Lohardaga and Chatra-Gaya railway lines, Ramesh asked in a post on X.

He said the people of Lohardaga and Chatra have been demanding better rail connectivity for years as it would improve locals' access to education and employment opportunities.

"Sadly, the Railway Ministry has ignored their demands and made very poor progress on this front. In October 2022, the Railway Ministry sanctioned the Chatra-Gaya rail project but two years later, no progress has been made. There is no word on the Korba-Lohardaga line," he said.

"How much longer must the people wait for the these crucial rail links? Is the non-biological PM doing anything to ensure the completion of these essential projects?" Ramesh said.

He further asked as to where are the engineering colleges that PM Modi had promised in 2014.