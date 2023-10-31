Why I.N.D.I.A. needs Karachi 2.0

The Karachi Resolution of 1931 was a pivotal moment in the history of India’s struggle for Independence. It allowed the Indian National Congress to combat the Muslim League’s vituperative communalism by showcasing to the people of India a visionary document that spoke of nationalisation of key industries and mineral wealth, fundamental rights, equality before the law, neutrality of the State in regard to all religions, protection of minorities and universal adult suffrage.

It included labour rights such as a living wage, healthy work conditions, limited hours of work, and protection against the economic consequences of old age, sickness and unemployment.

Right up to the Partition, the Muslim League did not have a document or declaration to match the Karachi Resolution in either content or vision. On the contrary, the League just kept amping up its communal demands, culminating in the Lahore Resolution of 1940, which demanded the separate nation of Pakistan.

Something similar is unfolding in India today. After failing on all governance fronts, the ruling BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) and its ideological progenitor, the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh), are trying to divide the people of India in the name of religion.

The targeting of Muslims in BJP-ruled states is now open and brazen. The manner in which Ramesh Bidhuri, BJP member of Parliament from the South Delhi Lok Sabha seat, abused fellow MP Kunwar Danish Ali of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in the most recently concluded session of Parliament, and the fact that he could get away with it, was a new low in this downward spiral.

It is abundantly clear that the RSS–BJP’s polarising machinations will continue in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. They will do whatever it takes to win the election, and the biggest casualty of their unrelenting communal campaign will be the Muslims.