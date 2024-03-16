Why is KCR silent on daughter's arrest, asks CM Revanth Reddy
K. Chandrasekhar Rao alleged that the BJP is trying to emerge as a champion against corruption while BRS will play sympathy card with the arrest
Describing the arrest of BRS leader K. Kavitha in a money-laundering case as a "soap opera", Telangana chief minister A. Revanth Reddy on Saturday sought to know why former CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao was silent on the issue.
Addressing a press conference, Reddy said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and KCR should stop the "political drama", and questioned what the PM had done for Telangana in the last 10 years. He alleged that the BJP was trying to emerge as a champion against corruption while the BRS would play the sympathy card, all thanks to the arrest.
"Former chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao's family and the BJP are enacting a drama like TV serials and soap operas as far as the liquor case is concerned. The drama which has been going on for a few years has reached a climax after the arrest yesterday. What does this indicate about the arrest drama one day before the announcement of the poll schedule? They (the BJP) want to emerge as champions against corruption and these people (BRS) want to get sympathy out of it. Both are playing a strategic political ploy," the CM said, reacting to the arrest.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday arrested BRS leader Kavitha, daughter of KCR, in Hyderabad in connection with a money-laundering probe linked to the Delhi excise policy scam case.
"Earlier, they used to say Modi would come first followed by the ED. But yesterday, Modi and ED came on the same day," Reddy also said, adding that some agencies were acting like frontal organisations of the BJP. PM Modi held a roadshow in Hyderabad on Friday.
Reddy alleged that Kavitha was arrested a day before the poll schedule so that the BRS and the BJP could reap political benefits and said both the BJP and the BRS are resorting to "cheap political tactics" to hit the Congress party as several surveys are indicating that it will win 12 Lok Sabha seats of the total 17.
"If anyone tries to topple the Congress government in the state, we have our own plans (to nix them). Our government will last for the next ten years," Reddy said.
To a query, he said his party is against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and also abolishing reservation for minorities.