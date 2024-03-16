Why is KCR silent on daughter's arrest, asks CM Revanth Reddy

Describing the arrest of BRS leader K. Kavitha in a money-laundering case as a "soap opera", Telangana chief minister A. Revanth Reddy on Saturday sought to know why former CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao was silent on the issue.

Addressing a press conference, Reddy said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and KCR should stop the "political drama", and questioned what the PM had done for Telangana in the last 10 years. He alleged that the BJP was trying to emerge as a champion against corruption while the BRS would play the sympathy card, all thanks to the arrest.

"Former chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao's family and the BJP are enacting a drama like TV serials and soap operas as far as the liquor case is concerned. The drama which has been going on for a few years has reached a climax after the arrest yesterday. What does this indicate about the arrest drama one day before the announcement of the poll schedule? They (the BJP) want to emerge as champions against corruption and these people (BRS) want to get sympathy out of it. Both are playing a strategic political ploy," the CM said, reacting to the arrest.